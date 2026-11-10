Burks (foot) was deemed a non-participant on the Commanders' practice report Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Washington didn't actually practice Monday, so Burks' participation -- or lack thereof -- Tuesday should be more useful in providing insight into the wideout's chance of suiting up Thursday against the Giants. Burks didn't play this past Sunday in a loss to the Rams after sitting out practice all of last week. Terry McLaurin (knee) is out for the season, and Dyami Brown (calf) landed on IR on Saturday, so Burks will likely have a prominent role in the Commanders' passing game Sunday if he's able to suit up.