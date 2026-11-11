Burks (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Giants.

Despite logging DNPs Monday and Wednesday, Burks is good to go after getting in a limited session Tuesday. He missed last Sunday's loss to the Rams but figures to return to his role in three-wide sets alongside rookie Antonio Williams and veteran slot man Stefon Diggs, which would push Van Jefferson down the depth chart after he popped up for 5-58-1 receiving against Los Angeles. Burks has produced seven catches for 147 yards on 11 targets over his last two games with Terry McLaurin (knee) sidelined.