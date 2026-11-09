Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he's "more optimistic" that Burks (foot) will be available for Thursday's game against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Quinn expects to have better feel for Burks' status Tuesday, when the team will hold the most intense of its light practices leading up to Thursday's game. Burks was unable to play in this past Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams due to the foot injury, but once healthy, he'll likely be in line for a regular top-three role at receiver while Terry McLaurin (knee) is lost for the season.