Commanders' Will Harris: Looks ready for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) was activated from injured reserve and does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Harris has been sidelined since Week 3 with a fractured fibula. He has been practicing for over two weeks after being designated to return, and it appears he's in line to be active Sunday night. Harris should serve in a starting role at safety.
More News
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Opens week with full practice•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Optimism for Week 13•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Won't be activated for Week 11•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Returning to practice•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Placed on injured reserve•