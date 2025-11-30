default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Harris (ankle) was activated from injured reserve and does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Harris has been sidelined since Week 3 with a fractured fibula. He has been practicing for over two weeks after being designated to return, and it appears he's in line to be active Sunday night. Harris should serve in a starting role at safety.

More News