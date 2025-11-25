Commanders' Will Harris: Optimism for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that he's optimistic Harris (ankle) will be able to play Sunday against the Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Harris remains on injured reserve but was designated for return 13 days ago, opening his 21-day practice window. Harris has been sidelined since he was injured in Week 3 against the Raiders. Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves and Darnell Savage have been handling safety duties for the Commanders.
