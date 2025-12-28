Commanders' Will Harris: Posts 10 stops Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris logged 10 tackles (five solo) during the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.
Harris recorded career highs in tackles and defensive snaps (92) to finish tied with Bobby Wagner for the most stops on the Commanders on Christmas Day. Harris has accumulated 24 tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses in the five games since Washington's Week 12 bye. With the Commanders eliminated from postseason contention, Week 18 against the Eagles is Harris' last opportunity to pad his stats.
