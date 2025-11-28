default-cbs-image
Harris (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Harris remains on injured reserve after his 21-day practice window was opened 16 days ago, but it appears as if Harris has a good chance to suit up for Week 13 after he was a full participant in practice all week.

