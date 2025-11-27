Harris (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Per Nicki, head coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism Tuesday that Harris would be available to play against the Broncos on Sunday. Harris' ability to practice in full Wednesday is a good sign for the veteran safety and puts him on track to be activated from IR ahead of Week 13. His return would likely impact the snap count of Jeremy Reaves, who has started at safety in seven of the Commanders' last eight games.