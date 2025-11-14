Commanders' Will Harris: Won't be activated for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Harris had his 21-day window to return to practice opened Wednesday and was subsequently a limited participant in all three of Washington's practices, but he won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game. He will have additional time to recover during Washington's Week 12 bye.
More News
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Returning to practice•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Dealing with significant injury•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Won't return against Las Vegas•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Plays every defensive snap Week 2•