Ertz (concussion/rest) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Ertz sustained a concussion in the middle of the second quarter in this past Sunday's win at New Orleans. With no activity to speak of to begin Week 16 prep, he may be hard-pressed to make his way through all five phases of the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles. No matter, Ertz will have two more chances Thursday and Friday to mix into drills and potentially put himself on a path to play this weekend.