Lamb is not expected to report to training camp Wednesday with his Cowboys teamates, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lamb and Dallas were unable to reach a contract extension during the offseason. The star pass catcher is entering the last year of a deal scheduled to earn him $17.99 million. This news does not come out of nowhere, as he also did not show up for June minicamp. While he is sidelined, Brandin Cooks will presumably handle No. 1 receiving duties, while Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks and KaVontae Turpin also figure to see more reps to build a rapport with Dak Prescott.
