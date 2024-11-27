Bland (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's NFC East showdown against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Bland was limited during the Cowboys' two walkthroughs earlier this week, but he was able to participate in Wednesday's practice without restriction and is good to play Thursday. After missing the Cowboys' first 10 games of the regular season due to a foot injury he suffered in training camp, Bland returned for Week 12 against the Commanders this past Sunday and finished with six tackles (three solo) while playing 55 snaps on defense.