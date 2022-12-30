Davis rushed 10 times for 39 yards and brought in both targets for 23 yards in the Cowboys' 27-13 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Davis ended up being much more efficient than backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott, who gained just 39 yards on his 17 carries, albeit while also scoring a touchdown. The undrafted rookie's carry total was a career high, as were his rushing and receiving yardage tallies. Even if Tony Pollard (thigh) garners active status for the Week 18 road matchup against the Commanders a week from Sunday, Davis could still have a role in that game if the Cowboys limit the workload of their top two backs in that contest.