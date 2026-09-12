Davis is slated to have surgery on his injured hip Saturday and is expected to be placed on IR, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Davis hurt his hip during practice Friday, and the issue is severe enough to require surgery. It's not yet clear how much time the tailback will miss, but it's very possible that he'll be sidelined for most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign. The injury is an awful break for Davis, who had been slated to serve as Dallas' No. 2 running back after working mostly on special teams (and spending considerable time on the practice squad) early in his career. Emari Demercado will likely now slide into that backup role behind Javonte Williams, and Dallas figures to make a move to add another ball carrier to the roster ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup versus the Giants.