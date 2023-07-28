Cook (shoulder), who is slated visit to the Jets this weekend, said Friday that he thinks the chances he signs with New York are "pretty high," Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

While other teams could remain in the mix to sign the free-agent running back, Cook expressed optimism Friday in his appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" that he'll be able to work out a deal with the Jets. If Cook does in fact join New York, he would provide quality depth and experience to a backfield that currently features Breece Hall (knee) -- who is making his way back from surgery to repair a torn ACL -- Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda and Zonovan Knight.