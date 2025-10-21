Johnson reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Johnson signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Sept. 29 and was elevated for the time in Week 7 against the Packers. He logged one carry for zero yards while playing 14 snaps on offense, which was third behind Bam Knight (34) and Michael Carter (28). With James Connor (foot) out for the year and Trey Benson (knee) on injured reserve, Johnson could be elevated for the Cardinals' Week 9 contest against the Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 3.