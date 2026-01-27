Johnson reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Johnson returned two kickoffs for 59 yards during the Patriots' 10-7 win over the Broncos during Sunday's AFC Championship Game, which ended up being his only snaps of the game. The Patriots will end the 2025 season against the Seahawks on Feb. 9 for Super Bowl LX, and while Johnson has been elevated from the practice squad for each of New England's three playoff games, he may not get that chance for the Super Bowl if Terrell Jennings (concussion) is activated from injured reserve.