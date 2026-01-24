Patriots' D'Ernest Johnson: Elevated as running back depth
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots elevated Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
With Terrell Jennings (concussion) staying on injured reserve, Johnson will once again be elevated to provide depth behind running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos. The No. 3 running back did not have an offensive touch in last Sunday's win over the Texans, but returned two kickoffs for 47 yards.
