Johnson reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Johnson was limited to five snaps on special teams during the Patriots' 28-16 win over the Texans during Sunday's AFC divisional game, and in the process he returned two kickoffs for 47 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson handled all the backfield touches against Houston, but Johnson would likely be elevated to the Patriots' active roster for this Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos if Terrell Jennings (concussion) is unable to play.