With Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Johnson is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 9 action, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com.

For now, TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings are the only healthy running backs on New England's active roster, but Johnson, Jonathan Ward and Rushawn Baker are all candidates to be elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. If Johnson ends up getting the call versus Atlanta, he'd be in line to share backup work with Jennings, with Henderson slated to be the Patriots' lead back this weekend.