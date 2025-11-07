Davis (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

After missing Week 9 with injury, Davis managed to log limited practices all three days this week. Despite the limited capacity, participating in all practices is a positive sign for the starting strong safety's chances of playing Sunday. If he is unable to go, Dante Trader is next up to start opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick.