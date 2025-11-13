Dolphins' Ashtyn Davis: Still nursing quad issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (quadriceps) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Davis has been sidelined for Miami's past two games due to a quad injury he suffered in Week 8 at Atlanta, and he's still not fully healthy to begin the new week of preparation. He'll likely need to manage a full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.