Douglas (ankle) remained a non-participant during the media-viewing portion of Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Douglas didn't practice last week prior to sitting out this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Head coach Jeff Hafley provided some optimism earlier in the week by labeling Douglas day-to-day, but the rookie wide receiver has yet to resume practicing ahead of Sunday's game against Minnesota. Douglas will likely have to practice in at least some capacity Friday to avoid being ruled out on Friday's injury report.