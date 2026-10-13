Douglas (ankle) was spotted working out off to the side during Tuesday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Even though they're on bye for Week 6, the Dolphins held an informal session Tuesday. Douglas didn't look to be mixing into drills with his healthy teammates, which has been the trend since he injured his ankle in a Week 2 loss to the 49ers. The rookie wideout will look to take advantage of the bye week with the hope of making enough progress in his recovery to potentially resume practicing with the Dolphins when the team kicks off Week 7 prep next Wednesday.