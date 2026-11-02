Douglas caught four of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Patriots.

In his second game back from a multi-week high-ankle sprain, Douglas led the team with 31 routes on Malik Willis' 36 dropbacks against New England. The rookie wideout's six targets tied Greg Dulcich and Malik Washington for the team lead on a day Willis targeted nine different pass catchers. Through four games this season, Douglas has 13 grabs for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets. He's a low-volume big-play threat on the outside for Miami, but Douglas will be in the mix as a streamer for next Sunday's date with a leaky Lions secondary.