Douglas caught two of 10 targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Bills.

Douglas paced the team in targets and receiving yards, but he struggled to get on the same page as QB Kyle McCord, who completed just 12 of 33 passes for 102 yards. The rookie WR didn't help his cause with a red-zone drop in the third quarter. In Week 12, Douglas will face a Jets secondary against which he scored twice in their Week 7 matchup. Those are the only two touchdowns of his seven-game regular-season career.