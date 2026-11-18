Douglas was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald, Douglas was spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey during the open portion of practice, but the rookie wideout said afterward that he fully expects to play Sunday against the Bills. So long as Douglas continues practicing in some fashion over the next two days, he should be on track to suit up in Buffalo, though he may need to upgrade to full participation to avoid taking a designation into the weekend.