Douglas (ankle) caught two of three targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Jets.

Douglas made an immediate impact in his first action since Week 2. The rookie third-round pick capped the game's first drive with a seven-yard touchdown catch for his first NFL TD, then stayed in along the sideline to score again on a 63-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. Miami utilizes a run-heavy approach when possible, but the Dolphins may be forced to throw more if they fall behind as expected in Week 8 against the Patriots, which could lead to more opportunities for Douglas.