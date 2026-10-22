Douglas (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Back practicing with Miami this week for the first time since exiting a Sept. 20 loss to the 49ers due to an ankle injury, Douglas had his reps capped for the second day in a row. The wideout noted Wednesday that he's viewing himself as day-to-day at this stage of his recovery, and he'll likely need to upgrade to full participation at Friday's practice to head into Sunday's game against the Jets without a designation. If available to play this weekend, Douglas will likely slide back into a top-three role at receiver.