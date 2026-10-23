Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said Friday that Douglas (ankle) will play Sunday against the Jets, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

The rookie wideout hasn't played since Week 2 due to an ankle sprain. He'll return to a wideout corps that has been featuring Malik Washington and fellow rookies Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman as its three-wide set. Douglas should push Bell for an every-down role alongside Washington, bumping Coleman down the depth chart. Only Washington is a reliable fantasy option in 12-team leagues.