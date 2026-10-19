Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that Douglas (ankle) will be a limited participant in Monday's informal practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Following their Week 6 bye, the Dolphins won't submit their first Week 7 injury report until Wednesday, but Douglas looks poised to be listed as something other than a non-participant in practice for the first time since injuring his ankle in a Sept. 20 loss to the 49ers. Given the length of his absence, Douglas will likely need to practice fully by the end of the week to have a good shot at suiting up Sunday versus the Jets, but if available, he could immediately reclaim a prominent role in the Miami passing corps. In his first two NFL contests, the rookie third-round pick notched seven receptions for 113 yards on 10 targets.