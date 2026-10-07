Douglas (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

With Douglas still unable to practice after missing Miami's last two games, his status for Week 5 against the Bengals remains in question. Head coach Jeff Hafley's said the rookie wideout is doing better, but starting the week DNP is an ominous sign for his availability against Cincinnati. Malik Washington, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman soaked up most of the wideout snaps last Sunday against Minnesota and would be in line to do so again if Douglas is unable to return.