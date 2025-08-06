Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that he believes Waller (undisclosed), who remains on the active/PUP list, is roughly one week away from practicing, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports,

Waller began training camp on the PUP list for conditioning reasons, a development that isn't exactly surprising given that he spent the 2024 season in retirement. The veteran TE is fully expected to be ready for Week 1, and it'll be encouraging if he indeed retakes the field in time to get multiple full weeks of practicing in before the regular-season opener against Indianapolis on Sept. 7. Due to the 111-target void left by Jonnu Smith's departure, Waller carries upside as a late-round selection in 2025 fantasy drafts, especially due to his 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame Miami's need for a dominant red zone target. To open the year as a full-time starter, though, Waller will need to both get into football shape and fully learn McDaniel's intricate offensive scheme.