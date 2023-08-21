Coach Mike McDaniel noted Monday that Achane is week-to-week with shoulder injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

On the plus side, the report notes that Achane avoided a serious injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans after having a defensive lineman fall on him, but at this stage it appears safe to assume that the 2023 third-rounder won't play in this weekend's preseason finale against the Jaguars. Once Achane is ready to return to the mix, he'll have an opportunity to secure a role in a Miami backfield that also rosters Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. However, the level of Achane's early-season involvement clearly hinges on how quickly he's able to bounce back from his injury.