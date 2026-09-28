Achane (knee) was diagnosed Monday with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

After Achane was forced out early in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs, Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley acknowledged that he wasn't optimistic about the initial evaluations of the running back's injury. Follow-up testing Monday confirmed the Dolphins' worst fears, as the team's top playmaker will now be headed for season-ending surgery. Assuming he experiences no setbacks during what will be a lengthy rehab process, Achane could be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2027 campaign, but the Dolphins will now be left with Jaylen Wright (foot/stinger) and Ollie Gordon as their main backfield options for the final 14 games of 2026.