The Dolphins placed Achane (knee) on injured reserve Monday.

Achane's move to injured reserve was merely a formality after head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed earlier Monday that the running back would be lost for the season after sustaining an ACL tear in his left knee during Sunday's 24-10 loss to https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/sports/nfl/dolphins/2026/09/28/miami-dolphins-jeff-hafley-devon-achane/91989229007/">Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post. With Achane out of the mix for the rest of 2026, the Dolphins are left with Jaylen Wright (foot) and Ollie Gordon as the lone running backs on the 53-man roster.