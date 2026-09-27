Head coach Jeff Hafley said after Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs that Achane's knee injury "does not sound very optimistic," but the running back will undergo additional testing to determine the extent of the issue, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Achane lasted a shade more than four minutes of game time before he exited with what eventually was termed a knee injury, which didn't allow him to return. Hafley's comments indicate Achane is very likely dealing with a serious health concern, but in the wake of Sunday's contest, the team lacks clarity regarding a diagnosis and prognosis. If Achane needs to miss time, Jaylen Wright (foot), who was inactive Sunday, and Ollie Gordon (20 touches for 55 total yards and one TD) would be the immediate candidates to fill in in Miami's backfield.