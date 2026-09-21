Achane rushed 20 times for 74 yards while catching three of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the 49ers.

Achane racked up 23 touches after touching the ball 11 times in Week 1, but the speedster has struggled to find running room while consistently facing stacked boxes. He is averaging a meager 3.5 yards per rushing attempt heading into a Week 3 home game against the Chiefs, which is a departure from Achane's excellent efficiency in previous seasons, as he averaged 5.7 yards per carry last season and has a career mark of 5.6 YPC. Defenses are daring Malik Willis and Miami's underwhelming wide receiver room to beat them, and Miami's offense hasn't been up to the task during the team's 0-2 start.