Achane rushed 18 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all four targets for 30 yards and two more scores in the Dolphins' 70-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Tasked with No. 2 running back duties as a result of Salvon Ahmed's absence due to a groin injury, Achane ended up making the most of a larger-than-expected workload that helped bring about by helping the Dolphins jump out to an insurmountable lead. The explosive rookie scored via both the run and air in the first half, recording an eight-yard first-quarter touchdown rush before finding the end zone on a nifty shovel pass from Tua Tagovailoa from four yards out in the second quarter. Achane would tack on a second receiving score on a 10-yard grab on the first play of the fourth quarter, and he then helped vault the Dolphins to their record-setting point total with a 67-yard burst down the left side with just over eight minutes remaining. Achane's numbers Sunday were indisputably spectacular, but with veteran starter Raheem Mostert scoring four times himself and averaging over six yards per carry, it's highly likely the latter remains the top backfield option for the time being. Nevertheless, Achane's performance should have an immediate impact on his standing on the depth chart, even if Ahmed is able to suit up in a Week 4 divisional road showdown with the Bills.