Achane rushed 11 times for 36 yards and brought in four of five targets for 30 yards in the Dolphins' 27-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Achane ceded only one carry to backup Jaylen Wright, but the former's opportunities on the ground were limited due to a game script that saw the Dolphins trailing throughout. Achane did finish second in receptions and third in targets for Miami on the afternoon, and his 15 touches were tops among all of the team's skill-position players. Achane should continue to enjoy a solid floor in terms of his workload each week, as even if the Dolphins are frequently in scenarios similar to Sunday's, his prowess as a receiver projects to consistently keep him on the field.