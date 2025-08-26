Achane (calf) is not participating in Tuesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday, after Miami's preseason game against Jacksonville, that the team will continue to take a cautious approach to Achane's recovery and that the starting running back is expected to retake the practice field ahead of the regular-season opener against Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 7. The Dolphins may intend for Achane to use this week to rest, however, and for him to instead retake the field as Week 1 practices officially begin. Ollie Gordon is currently the only healthy running back on Miami's roster, with Jaylen Wright (leg) seemingly trending in the wrong direction for Week 1, so the team be motivated to seek additional backfield depth.