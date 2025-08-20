Achane (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Louis-Jacques previously relayed that Achane wasn't likely to practice this week, so we wouldn't expect the running back to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Jaguars. That said, coach Mike McDaniel indicated that the team's approach in terms of Achane's practice participation this week is "preventative in nature," with Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network having previously noted that the plan is for Miami's lead back to be available for the team's Sept. 7 regular season opener against the Colts.