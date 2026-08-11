Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Preparing for heavy workloads

Dolphis coach Jeff Hafley said Monday on The Rich Eisen Show that Achane may have games with 40 touches this year, ESPN.com reports.

The number is an exaggerated, but Hafley did make it clear he'll keep Achane busy, joking that "there might be some games when I have to pick him [Achane] up and carry him back to the locker room because he's going to be so tired." Hafley also mentioned telling Achane that he didn't want to see the RB tapping his helmet for a breather, to which Achane responded that he's up to the task. The Dolphins don't seem to buy into any notion of limiting Achane's workload in a likely rebuilding year, though it is possible the tune changes if the season progresses and wins prove elusive or Achane gets banged up.