Achane (shoulder) had one carry for five yards and caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Patriots.

Achane was able to make his NFL debut after missing the Dolphins' first game due to a shoulder injury sustained in the preseason. The third-round rookie was used sparingly as starter Raheem Mostert carried the offense with 100-plus yards and two scores. Fellow backup Salvon Ahmed suffered a groin injury in Sunday's win, so Achane may see his role increase against the Broncos next Sunday.