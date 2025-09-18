Waddle (shoulder) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Bills.

Waddle, who was on the field for 82 percent of the Dolphins' snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Patriots -- a game in which he caught five of six targets for 68 yards and a TD -- wasn't listed on Monday's practice estimate but then was deemed a limited participant in Tuesday's session, as well as on Wednesday's estimate. With the Thursday availability of Waddle (who had been officially listed as questionable) confirmed, assuming no limitations or setbacks he'll be in a position to maintain his key role in Miami's passing offense opposite fellow starting WR Tyreek Hill, with Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dee Eskridge also in the mix.