Waddle cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

He was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday, and the subsequent confirmation that he's cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol paves the way for the wideout to play Sunday against the Bills following a one-game absence. Waddle, who has caught eight of his 11 targets for 164 yards in two games thus far, is slated to reprise his starting role in Miami's high-powered offense this weekend alongside fellow wideout Tyreek Hill.