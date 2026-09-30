Waddle (leg) was on the field Wednesday for the start of the Broncos' practice session, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Following Sunday's 30-26 win over the Rams, Waddle was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot. His presence on the field begin Week 4 prep suggests he might have been wearing the boot as a precaution, but fantasy managers will nonetheless want to track Waddle's practice activity leading up to this weekend's game in San Francisco. Through his first three contests with the Broncos, Waddle has recorded 11 catches for 150 yards on 20 targets while carrying once for a 14-yard gain.