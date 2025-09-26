Waddle (shoulder) practiced fully Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Waddle has been dealing with a shoulder issue since Week 2 prep, but he's suited up the last two games and logged more than 80 percent of the offensive snaps both times en route to a combined 10-107-2 line on 12 targets during that span. After opening this week with a limited practice Thursday, he handled every rep one day later and thus is on pace for his typical workload Monday against the Jets.