Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Waddle (undisclosed) will retake the field for joint practices against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle continues to recover from a collision suffered during joint practices with the Bears last week, which forced him to miss Miami's preseason opener, so it's encouraging to see him back on the field for joint sessions against Detroit. McDaniel confirmed that Waddle and Tyreek Hill (oblique) both remain "day-to-day," however, so it seems like the pair of starting wideouts will be limited in some capacity while returning to practice. Saturday's road game against Detroit represents Waddle's next opportunity to get on the field for exhibition reps.