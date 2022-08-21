Waddle (undisclosed) was held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders as a precaution, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, coach Mike McDaniel indicated that the team plans to get Waddle "involved a little bit" in the coming days, albeit with a degree of caution, with the wideout possibly managing an unspecified injury. In any case, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post relays via McDaniel that there's no concern regarding Waddle's Week 1 availability.